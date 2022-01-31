Celo (CELO) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Celo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00007981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $40.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.