Cellframe Tops 1-Day Volume of $463,105.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Cellframe has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $463,105.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,680,309 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Buying and Selling Cellframe

