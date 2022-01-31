Celeum Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Celeum has a total market cap of $1,376.29 and approximately $152.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded 88.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

