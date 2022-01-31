Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.16 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

