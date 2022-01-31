Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CAT opened at $201.16 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
