Catalent (CTLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Catalent stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

