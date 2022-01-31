Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.