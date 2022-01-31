Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

CTAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

