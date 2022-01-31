Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.75 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

