CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.91.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

