Caption Management LLC Sells 103,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Caption Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

REAL opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

