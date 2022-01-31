Caption Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

KIM stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

