Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 4,842 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

