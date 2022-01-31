Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 46,035 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,035 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Accenture by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,304 shares of company stock worth $6,448,725. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $342.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

