Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 11,460 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 284.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $204.33 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

