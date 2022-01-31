Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

