Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $3,664,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.