Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CPLP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

