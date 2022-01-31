Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE RES opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 56.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,275,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

