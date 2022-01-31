Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 349.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $202,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock worth $1,663,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.