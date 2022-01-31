Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,978 shares of company stock worth $9,950,208. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $113.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.