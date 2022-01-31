Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137,829 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.