Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 170 ($2.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.71. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 129.90 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.54).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

