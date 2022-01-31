Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 107,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,601. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,555,000 after buying an additional 301,411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.