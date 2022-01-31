Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

