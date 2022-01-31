Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.
In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
