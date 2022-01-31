Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

