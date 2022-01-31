Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $48.51. Calix shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 6,115 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
