Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $48.51. Calix shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 6,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Calix alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.