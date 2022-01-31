California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,721 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $17.58 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

