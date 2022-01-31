California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,008 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $14.61 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

