California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 140,750 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MNSO stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of -0.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

