Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.46. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$51.99 and a 1 year high of C$67.09.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.