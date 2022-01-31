CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,200 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 573,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CalAmp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

