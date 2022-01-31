Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,067,830 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,067,830 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $297,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.56. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

