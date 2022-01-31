Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 774,130 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 156.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $211,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:BR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

