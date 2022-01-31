Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,368,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.08% of Suncor Energy worth $326,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

