CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Position Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,975 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $61,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

