Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,956 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $56,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.