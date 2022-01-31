Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $362,000.

BURL stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,010. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.87 and its 200-day moving average is $290.11.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

