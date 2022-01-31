Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 36,000 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Flotek Industries makes up about 0.1% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

