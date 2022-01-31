Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$45.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.27.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$42.03 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14. The stock has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

