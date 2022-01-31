Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $58.25 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.