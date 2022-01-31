Brokers Offer Predictions for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

FCF opened at $16.56 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

