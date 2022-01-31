Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price at $120.81

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TMTNF traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

