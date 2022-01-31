Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $99.33

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.
PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. 3,020,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.