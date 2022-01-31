Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $99.33

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. 3,020,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

