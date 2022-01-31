Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $30.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. AES has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

