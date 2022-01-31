Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Target Price at $30.83

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 931,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

