Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target at $13.38

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

