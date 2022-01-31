Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $49.00

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 230,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.