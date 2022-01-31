Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $63.42

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 1,222,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,106,559. Comcast has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

