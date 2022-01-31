Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 4,281.43

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.01) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ASOS stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,213 ($29.86). 836,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,972.65. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

