Brokerages Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Target Price at GBX 464

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.26).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASCL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 450 ($6.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

ASCL stock opened at GBX 345.20 ($4.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.87. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

